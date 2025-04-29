Comment

Analysis: Alex Mahon’s C4 tenure and what comes next

By 2025-04-29T12:10:00

Alex Mahon

Chris Curtis: Outgoing boss grappled with privatisation, ad market fluctuations and elusive younger viewers. Her successor may well face the same

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 