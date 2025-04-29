Analysis: Alex Mahon’s C4 tenure and what comes next

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Get your ideas seen by the industry’s biggest names with the help of the leading TV development site, Broadcast Intelligence. Unlock essential intel on what top commissioners and distributors are looking for and how you can work with them.
By Chris Curtis2025-04-29T12:10:00
Chris Curtis: Outgoing boss grappled with privatisation, ad market fluctuations and elusive younger viewers. Her successor may well face the same
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now