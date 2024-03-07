Comment

Directors UK chief: ‘It’s hard to see how directors can sustain a career’

2024-03-07T17:19:00

Andy Harrower - Directors UK CEO - Photo by Christopher Andreou (5)

Andy Harrower warns a steady stream of programmes cuts means the industry is haemorrhaging talent

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 