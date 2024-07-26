Comment

Hollywood on trial: What can UK producers learn from the Alec Baldwin case?

2024-07-26T08:54:00

Alec Baldwin

Legal expert Mary Lawrence asks whether the case against Alec Baldwin was unique to filming in New Mexico or are there wider lessons to be learned?

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 