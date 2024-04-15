Comment

Lucy Pilkington: Co-pros aren’t scary - think of them as dating

2024-04-15T12:13:00

STILL 11_1

Co-production can be a quick fling or a long-term thing - but the right partnership can be a win for everyone involved

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 