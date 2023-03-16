Rebecca Thompson: Indies are facing a perfect storm and C4 wants to help

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2023-03-16T19:05:00
The head of indie relations at Channel 4 on why broadcasters have a key role to play in supporting the indie sector
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now