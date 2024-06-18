Comment

Talk of the ‘old boy’ problem is missing from our EDI conversations

2024-06-18T09:02:00

pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4963437

The dominance of the privately-educated in TV means the industry is missing out, says one anonymous writer

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 