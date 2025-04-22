Comment

The development credit row points to the need for a bigger industry rethink

2025-04-22T12:43:00

Jon Willers

Give credit where it’s due, but industry must be open to equitable models of pay and collaboration, writes Jon Willers

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 