Moises’s Matt Henninger (VP, Business Development & Sales at Music.ai) explains the benefits of AI-driven audio separation for the TV industry

The traditional up-down volume button is a relic of the past.

In an era where poor audio mixing has led many viewers to default to subtitles no matter what they’re watching, the way we interact with sound in television, films, and live sports is overdue for an upgrade.

Enter audio separation technology – a game-changer that offers unprecedented control over the soundscape of entertainment.

Rather than a single volume control governing all aspects of an audio mix, Moises Live, powered by Music AI’s audio separation technology, allows viewers to adjust audio levels in three distinct categories – dialogue, soundtrack, and sound effects.

This granular control not only enhances immersion but also provides a level of personalisation that was previously unimaginable.

For TV watchers, this means being able to amplify dialogue without drowning in overpowering background music.

For film enthusiasts, it means experiencing a movie’s soundtrack in all its glory without competing with explosions or ambient noise (or, more explosions and less dialogue – to each their own).

And for sports fans, it means the ability to fine-tune the broadcast experience – turning up the roar of the crowd for an electrifying atmosphere, or reducing commentary to focus purely on the action.

This can all be done in real-time, seamlessly, with on-device stem separation models showcased by Moises Live.

This shift in audio personalisation will be transformative for accessibility as well. People with hearing impairments will no longer be forced to choose between muddled dialogue and deafening effects.

Families watching together can tailor their experience to different preferences – one person can emphasise the play-by-play commentary, while another can enjoy the energy of the stadium ambiance.

As streaming platforms and broadcasters race to enhance viewer engagement, high-quality audio separation technology will soon be as essential as high-definition video.

This isn’t just an incremental improvement, it’s a fundamental rethinking of how people interact with their entertainment.

The days of the simple up-down volume button on your remote are numbered. With Moises and Music AI leading the charge, we are on the brink of a future where viewers finally have control over how they hear their favorite content.

Matt Henninger is VP, business development and sales at Music.ai (the maker of Moises)