Why we shot our JFK doc on film

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
2023-11-16T15:49:00
Producer director Sarah Hunt explains the joys and challenges of taking modern-day Dallas back to the 1960s using Super 8
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now