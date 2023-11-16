Comment

Why we shot our JFK doc on film

2023-11-16T15:49:00

Screen Shot 2023-07-27 at 5.35.20 PM - Copy

Producer director Sarah Hunt explains the joys and challenges of taking modern-day Dallas back to the 1960s using Super 8

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 