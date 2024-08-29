Commissioning

Faking It set to return after 20-year hiatus

By 2024-08-29T09:56:00

C4_Faking_It_2fChef_before1

Channel 5 and Banijay primed to dust off influential reality format

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 