Product allows broadcasters to create and syndicate short-form content from live and on-demand shows

Quickplay has launched Shorts, a GenAI tool that can create and syndicate short-form vertical content from live and on-demand shows.

With the addition of a front-end plug-in, Shorts can also turn this content into an infinite scroll experience for streaming platform users, with personalised feeds and interactive engagement tools among other features. Quickplay is partnering with Gluedin for the engagement aspects.

The products are available through the AWS and Google Cloud marketplaces, and can integrate into existing streaming apps.

Quickplay Shorts creator & syndicator tool features - Plug-in extensions to existing AV pipelines and workflows

- Custom multi-modal models for specific content types (i.e. sport and entertainment)

- Audio and video transcoding

- Smart aspect ratio conversion to vertical format

- Syndication to owned and third party and social platforms

- Automated workflows triggers Shorts front-end plug-in features - Vertical infinite scroll

- Personalised feeds leveraging AI and deep learning models

- Interactive consumer / fan engagement tools (likes, comments, reposts, etc)

- “Story” formats

- AI-powered moderation tools

- Ad-optimisation, shopping, and gamification integrations

- Optional user-generated content (UGC)/ Creator tool enablement (graphics, overlays, etc.)

- Integration with current platform analytics

Paul Pastor, co-founder and chief business officer at Quickplay, said: “We could see that the trend in OTT consumption has been leaning heavily towards short-form content for some time across all demographics, but with Gen Z in particular redefining new viewing habits. This change in viewing behavior requires a strategic reimagining of audience engagement.

“Quickplay Shorts brings to market a solution that Tier 1 operators and streamers can quickly implement to captivate this evolving audience, while driving strategic promotion of long-form content and subscriptions, and unlocking new revenue streams within their ecosystems.”

Quickplay CTO Juan Martin added: “Quickplay Shorts redefines the game for streaming providers by seamlessly connecting with existing AV pipelines, enabling real-time delivery of both on-demand and live short-form content, and driving a rich, engaging user interface that enhances viewer engagement and retention.”