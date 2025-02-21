Digital & Demographic focus

Love Islands All Stars drops to 790,000

By 2025-02-21T10:31:00

love_island_all_stars_sr2_ep35_01_0

Average for final full week is down from last week’s series high of 871,000

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 