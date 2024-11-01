Digital & Demographic focus

Reality tussle ends with series highs all round

By 2024-11-01T13:00:00

73974_S9_Ep23_EMBARGOED until 10pm Tuesday 23rd October 2024 Married at First Sight UK S9 Ep23

ITV2’s Big Brother and E4’s Married At First Sight enjoy best weeks yet

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 