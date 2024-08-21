Drama

James Graham: MacTaggart lecture in full

2024-08-21T13:57:00

James Graham MacTaggart (2)

‘Speak to American screenwriters or programme-makers, and they are bewildered at our complacency over our PSBs. They wish they had a BBC’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 