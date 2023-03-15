Factual

Michael Houldey 1940-2023

By Robin Parker2023-03-15T08:57:00

houldey

Prolific film-maker’s career spanned more than 50 years, from Bafta-nominated Omnibus arts docs to Netflix’s My Beautiful Brain

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 