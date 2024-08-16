Features

Ade Adepitan: 'This is the beginning of a new Paralympic era'

By 2024-08-16T09:18:00

Ade Adepitan, one of C4's Paralympics presenters

The veteran Paralympic athlete and presenter tells Broadcast about 2024’s coverage, his production company and why we need more hope

