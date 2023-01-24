Robin Parker
Robin Parker joined Broadcast in 2007 as deputy news editor and has been features editor since 2011 and web editor since 2018. He was previously deputy news editor at Media Week.
- 0208 1020873
- robin.parker@broadcastnow.co.uk
- News
Netflix revisits Jill Dando murder
Marcus Plowright teams with Empress for multi-part series
- Features
Roundtable: Impact of the global drama explosion
Commissioning and production execs discuss the challenges of serving viewers while coping with rising costs and increased competition
- Behind The Scenes
The Rings of Power: The making of Middle Earth
Lord Of The Rings precursor is taking episodic television into a whole new dimension – with scale and ambition to match the world of cinema
- The Broadcast Interview
Wayne Yip: fantasy fan lands his dream job
From cinema assistant in Tolkien’s Oxford to director on The Rings Of Power, Wayne Yip’s career has rocketed since his Channel 4 debut
- Features
Romesh Ranganathan and Benjamin Green: Beta males with big ambition
Ranga Bee’s co-founders are on the hunt for fresh faces as the indie gears up to launch its first standalone shows
- Behind The Scenes
Ralph & Katie: How the A Word spin-off put inclusivity first
The first British drama to feature two lead actors with Down’s has raised the bar for accessibility on set
- Features
Confidence high among N&R indies
Revenues are up 26% and out-of-London commissioning is expected to grow as broadcasters ramp up production following the end of lockdown
- Features
C5 wins vote of approval
Ben Frow’s mission to create a clearer identity pays off as channel named the strongest broadcaster for the first time
- Comment
Cautious optimism as industry recovers
‘Given what we have all endured, there is much to celebrate in this year’s survey’
- Features
Roundtable: the ups and downs of running a small indie
Sohail Shah, Louis Bamber, Ed Stobart and Emily Dalton discuss the advantages and challenges of running a smaller production business
- Features
In conversation: Sophie Jones and John Smithson
The true crime producers discuss working in the genre, competing for eyeballs with drama, and how social media is enriches storytelling
- Comment
Tales of a veteran TV hack
Robin Parker looks back over a 13-year career with Broadcast as he signs off from the title
- Ratings
C5 trumps PSB rivals with A&E uplift
MONDAY: Crackit ob doc rises to series high of 1.9m as it edges out Talking Heads double bill
- Ratings
Salisbury Poisonings holds on to 6.2m
MONDAY: BBC1 grabs a third of 9pm viewers for part two of fact-based drama
- News
Lime embroiled in second race row
Former TOWIE cast member Vas J Morgan accusers producers of ‘systemic racism’
- News
Middlechild documents Nuremberg for C5
Debut history commission for Dog Rescuers indie
- News
C4 doubles down on BAME indies in anti-racism push
Broadcaster launches accelerator scheme and commits to working with twice as many diverse companies by 2023
- Ratings
BBC2 Monaco doc strikes it rich with 3.2m
MONDAY: Spun Gold/Whisper series opener is channel’s second biggest show of the past year
- News
Gogglebox edited after Eamonn Holmes complaint
All 4 version of Studio Lambert format amended
- Ratings
1966 replay peaks with 1.3m
WEEKEND: Channel 4 wins the spoils in Sunday afternoon of sporting action