Features

How four leading Bafta figures are blazing a trail while juggling parenting, the pay gap and systemic biases

By Louise Tutt 2023-03-08T10:28:00

EV2023IWDR_JA003

Sara Putt, Anna Higgs, and Tara Saunders, join Ade Rawcliffe to share stories on handling salary negotiations and forging work-life balances

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 