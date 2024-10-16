Features

How Pobol y Cwm reflects modern Wales

By 2024-10-16T15:37:00

Pobol_y_Cwm_2024S4C_PB50_007_CAST

Dafydd Llewelyn discusses the Welsh language soap as it marks its 50th anniversary

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 