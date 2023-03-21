Features

Phoenix Rise: bringing an ob doc eye to school drama

2023-03-21T12:55:00

PRise 1

First big BBC teen series since Grange Hill encouraged ad-libs and improv from young cast to achieve a natural feel

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 