Home

In brief: PSA training bursary; Hearst commercial appointment

2024-12-19T12:57:00

psa launches training bursary scheme image credited to Production Futures_

£25,000 scheme will cover costs associated with industry training programmes

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 