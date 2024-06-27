‘Nelson earned the plaudits of his peers and management for his ideas, work ethic and ability to lead’

Nelson Adeosun came to TV at the relatively late age of 27 – but has certainly hit the ground running. His first producer credit was on the Steve McQueen-directed BBC1 series Uprising for Rogan Productions – not bad given that it went on to win Bafta, RTS and Edinburgh TV awards for Best Documentary Series 2022.

He has previously been a self-shooting AP on the Bafta-nominated BBC3 hit The Rap Game UK (Naked); AP on the RTS-winning Damilola: The Boy Next Door, produced by Acme for Channel 4; and producer/director on the Broadcast Digital Award-nominated Davido: Road To Afronation, for Fremantle and YouTube Originals.

Not content with all that, Adeosun has also founded his own boutique indie, BoyWonder Films, which has secured a 1 x 30-minute fact ent pilot for Sky Sports, Girls Are Playaz Too, featuring former Love Islander Priscilla Anyabu exploring how far women’s sport has come in the UK.

Head of US development at October Films Mohammed Adnan says: “Nelson exemplifies what it means to be sincerely passionate about the industry, living and breathing all aspects of the work to create truly compelling pieces of TV.”

Seeing his work ethic and creative instincts flourish, Adnan recommended Adeosun to produce an episode of Erased for Nat Geo. “Despite the challenges presented by strict timelines, Nelson fl owed seamlessly through it, earning the plaudits of his peers and management for his ideas, work ethic and ability to lead”

Adeosun is currently working on a feature doc for Raw TV.