Indies

In brief: Rishi Sharma Little Dot/History Hit deal; Checklist Films drama; Paramount+ cancellations

2023-10-27T12:36:00

Rishi Sharma 2

WWII interviewer seals pact with studio and streamer for content archive

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 