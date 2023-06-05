International

Directors Guild of America seals ‘historic’ deal with studios

By 2023-06-05T10:53:00

Lesli Linka Glatter

Agreement secures demands on wages, residuals, safety and artificial intelligence, but gets frosty response from WGA

