Disney+ to offer ‘wider variety of programming’

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By John Elmes2024-08-08T08:50:00
Bob Iger looks to stabilise and mix up content offering on streamer after strong Q3 results
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now