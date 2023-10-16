International

Gerhard Zeiler: WBD will not abandon linear

By 2023-10-16T11:43:00

Gerhard Zeiler - Mipcom 2023

International boss says Max rollout will not be at expense of free-to-air or pay-TV businesses

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 