International

Hat Trick International secures UK and New Zealand deals for Australian police series

By 2023-05-22T11:12:00

Police Rescue Australia

Distributor lands pre-sale deals for Police Rescue Australia ahead of Channel 9 debut next week

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 