International

Peacock loses 500,000 subs amid mixed Q2 for Comcast

By Jeremy Kay 2024-07-24T10:19:00

Poker Face

Bosses tout streamer losses drop and year-on-year growth despite churn

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 