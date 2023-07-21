Sony Pictures chief on strikes: ‘We want to get back in the negotiating room’

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Tim Dams 2023-07-21T11:08:00
Tony Vinciquerra says parties need to sort a deal soon and notes rise in ’labour aggression’ post-pandemic
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now