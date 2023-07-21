International

Sony Pictures chief on strikes: ‘We want to get back in the negotiating room’

By Tim Dams 2023-07-21T11:08:00

Tony vinciquerra

Tony Vinciquerra says parties need to sort a deal soon and notes rise in ’labour aggression’ post-pandemic

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 