Sony scores production pact with Manchester City owner

By 2024-07-23T13:00:00

Last season’s champions Man City celebrate at Etihad Stadium on May 22nd 2022 via IMG Replay premier league football man city

Media giant to team up with City Football Group on scripted, unscripted and kids projects

