International

US writers return to work as WGA deal terms emerge

By 2023-09-27T11:29:00

WGA - 100-Days-Stronger-at-Disney

Guild secures wins on streaming residuals, AI and writers’ room numbers

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 