International

Vice files for bankruptcy to pave way for sale

By 2023-05-15T09:08:00

VMG Co-CEOs Bruce Dixon (L) and Hozefa Lokhandwala (R)

Consortium led by largest debtholder Fortress Investment Group to purchase assets for $225m

