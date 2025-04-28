Interviews

Richard Gadd on Lindsay Salt, his next project and opportunities for comedians

By 2025-04-28T15:38:00

Richard Gadd Bafta Craft Awards 2025

One year on from the launch of his runaway-hit Netfix show, the Bafta-winning Baby Reindeer star and writer chats to Broadcast

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 