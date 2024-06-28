ITV

ITV set for more Millionaire with Clarkson

By 2024-06-28T09:10:00

who_wants_to_be_a_millionaire_sr39_ep1_03

Broadcaster continues to stand by presenter for latest run

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 