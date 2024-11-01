ITV

Trail: Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, ITV1

2024-11-01T12:25:00

her_majesty_the_queen_behind_closed_doors_04_0

ITVS doc sees the Queen meeting survivors of domestic abuse and campaigners working to raise awareness and understanding of the issue

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 