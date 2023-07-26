ITV

Trail: Karen Carney’s Leaders of the Pack, ITV

2023-07-26T11:48:00

karen_carneys_leaders_of_the_pack_01_0

Six-part series from Buzz 16 sees the former England international shine a light on the achievements of female footballers on and off the pitch

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 