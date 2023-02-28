ITV

Trail: Knox - The Rob Knox Story, ITVX

2023-02-28T12:47:00

Rob Knox

Q Cumber Films, Woodcut Media & Rob Knox Foundation doc on the young actor killed days after filming his big break in the Harry Potter franchise

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 