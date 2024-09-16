ITV

Trail: M&S: Dress The Nation, ITV1

2024-09-16T08:10:00

ms_dress_the_nation_sr1_09

Ten of Britain’s best amateur clothes designers compete to win a dream job as a fashion designer at M&S. Produced by BE Studio and South Shore

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 