Netflix

Netflix non-fiction director set to depart

By 2023-11-08T09:19:00

Made in Chelsea s23

Jason Crosby joined streamer in 2018 from indie behind Made In Chelsea

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 