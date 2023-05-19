Netflix

Trail: Barracuda Queens, Netflix

2023-05-19T09:25:00

_M8A8626_v3a_QC_Ulrika_Malm

Swedish crime drama about members of a girl gang with a taste for champagne and burglary. Produced by Asp Varhos

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 