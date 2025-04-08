Netflix

Trail: Battle Camp, Netflix

2025-04-08T09:22:00

Battle_CJ_FULLGROUP_SETUP01_0025R_C

Stars from across Netflix’s broad slate of reality and doc-series return to face the ultimate physical and mental competition

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 