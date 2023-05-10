Netflix

Trail: Never Have I Ever, Netflix

2023-05-10T11:27:00

Never_Have_I_Ever_S4_E3_00_04_25_06R

Fourth and final season of the coming-of-age story inspired by the life of Mindy Kaling. Produced by Universal Television

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 