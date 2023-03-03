Netflix

Trail: Unstable, Netflix

2023-03-03T12:09:00

Unstable_S1_E4_00_12_34_02R

Netflix Studios comedy about a socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 