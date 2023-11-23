News

Doctor Who sparks £130m boost for Wales

By 2023-11-23T10:00:00

Doctor Who 2023

BBC report says decision to make the show in Wales was “a significant catalyst” for regional growth

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 