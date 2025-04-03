Avid has launched its Avid on AWS production Framework, which allows users to access its Media Composer and Nexis products through AWS’ cloud platform.

Ahead of NAB 2025, the company has also integrated Flawless’ DeepEditor into Media Composer, updated AI tools PhraseFind and ScriptSync, and improved interoperability between Media Composer and Pro Tools. There has also been an update to Pro Tools speech-to-text to improve it.

In addition, Avid will be previewing its Cue Pro integration with Pro Tools, which adds on-screen overlays and real-time guide track scrubbing for ADR, and its Enhanced Non-Lethal Applications’ Cargo Cult Matchbox, which speeds up conforming between Pro Tools, Media Composer, and other NLEs. It has also integrated NoiseWorks DynAssist and Waves Sync VX ARA for vocal editing.

Guillaume Aubuchon, senior director, product management at Avid, said: “Avid is simplifying media production workflows into faster, more efficient operations without sacrificing quality. We are focused on giving postproduction teams the power to collaborate securely, scale quickly, and reduce friction in their workflows. Whether working across cities or continents, our solutions free them to keep the focus where it belongs – on powerful storytelling.”