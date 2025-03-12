Dirty Looks has been certified as a B Corp, after an 18-month assessment of its environmental and social impact.

B Lab UK, which runs the certification process, scored the post house at 91.6 out of 200 for its practices across governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. This is compared to the average score of 50.9 for other businesses undergoing assessment.

Dirty Looks’ support for independent UK filmmakers, and its project using waste heat from its processors to warm a pool in Exmouth were among the reasons for the certification.

“We’re incredibly proud to achieve B Corp Certification,” says Tom Balkwill, founder and managing director of Dirty Looks. “This isn’t just a culmination of our past efforts, but a springboard for future growth. The B Corp framework has provided invaluable guidance as we formalise our policies and prioritise continuous improvement, especially in our commitment to our workers. We’re excited to be part of this movement of businesses driving positive change.”

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, added: “Being able to welcome Dirty Looks to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit.”

B Corp certification has become an aim of several companies across the media and entertainment industry recently, with fellow post house Fifty Fifty acheiving it in 2023, as well as Garden Studios in the same year.