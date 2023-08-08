Facility opened in 2020 and has since doubled in size

Garden Studios has achieved B Corp status, three years after it first opened in 2020.

The certification commits the company to high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency, accountability, and the transformation of the global economic system.

It is managed by B Lab, a non-profit organisation that serves the global community of people using businesses as a force for good. The certification verifies that a company meets B Lab’s high standards for social and environmental impact and has made a legal commitment to stakeholder governance.

Certified B Corps are required to undertake the assessment and verification process every three years, demonstrating continuous improvement and commitment to B Lab’s evolving standards.

Julie Hoegh, head of sustainability at Garden Studios, said: “Becoming a B Corp signifies our ambition to not just being the best in the world, but the best for the world. By aligning our business practices with our core values, we join a group of inspiring companies that lead the transformation towards a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.”

Thomas Hoegh, Garden Studios founder and CEO, added: “B Corp certification does not mean a company is perfect, but it signifies a commitment to ongoing improvement and collective action. We’re proud to join this dynamic community of forward-thinking businesses, and we humbly take the challenge to push further and drive positive changes together.”

Garden Studios, created by the Arts Alliance, originally opened in 2020, and has since more than doubled in size. This year it opened a second virtual production facility, in partnership with Anna Valley.