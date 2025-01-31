Filmlight has launched Remote, a remote grading solution now available as part of Baselight 6.0.

The addition has been through, “an extensive beta programme,” and allows users to integrate a FilmLight control surface, UI monitors, mouse and keyboard with professional monitoring over the internet. Unit and Coffee & TV were among the UK facilities to test the technology.

The Baselight or Daylight can run HP Anyware or Amazon DCV to provide the remote end with multiple UI monitors up to 4K. At the same time, an SRT video connection is made to provide a high-quality video stream (supporting JPEG-XS and H265) to the remote system, where the FilmLight desk service can also provide support for the Slate, Blackboard Classic or Blackboard 2 control panels.

As well as allowing graders to work outside of a facility, Remote also aims to let post houses host equipment off premise, in a data centre or in the cloud. A thin-client system can be used to stream the UI from the Baselight or Daylight system, and handle the control surfaces. The video stream is received by the thin-client, or the FilmLight Remote server which can be used to receive up to 4 UltraHD video streams – converting them to SDI to interface with existing SDI routing infrastructure.

Martin Tlaskal, head of development at FilmLight, said: “In today’s post-production environment, there is an increasing call for remote working, whether you work on dailies, editing, VFX or finishing. But the world of colour correction has its own particular challenges and previous offerings have been limited in terms of the ability to drive both the colour grading control surfaces and the monitoring of high-quality images with low latency. FilmLight Remote addresses this by offering the first complete remote grading solution without sacrificing quality or speed.”