Formosa Group founder Robert Rosenthal has returned to the company leadership as president.

Matt Dubin, who has been executive vice president for the past seven years and led the company for the last year, moves to divisional chief operations officer. He has previously worked at a number of US-based post houses.

Rosenthal founded Formosa in 2013 as a part of Streamland Media, and has previously worked across music and entertainment as well as post-production.

Rosenthal said: “The company was conceived as a singular destination for artists to render their inspiring work within a collaborative and supportive home. Based upon our incredibly talented artists and our dedicated and dynamic leadership team, Formosa Group has established a distinctive environment to best serve content creator’s ideas and attract incredible talent.

“I am anxious to return to the people I cherish and the company I revere. As we embrace new ideas within an evolving industry, being part of Streamland Media provides opportunities for enhanced future success. Of course, my sabbatical return would not be possible without those who admirably carried on, in particular Matt Dubin, whose steadfast commitment and impressive stewardship under extraordinary circumstances was exceptional.”

Dubin added: “Over the last decade, we have proven the value of our craft, the power of our artistry and the effectiveness of our leadership and workforce. Over the past year, it has been my privilege to guide this incredible company buoyed by the overwhelming support I received from within. As we exit an undeniably challenging year, I am thrilled to welcome back our founder Bob Rosenthal. Together, I am confident that we will usher in the strongest version of Formosa Group yet.”