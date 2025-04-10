The magazine, from Avid and Broadcast, includes two in-depth features providing insight into the challenges and opportunities for the post sector

Avid has teamed up with Broadcast to create a 12-page mini-magazine called The Future of Post-Production.

The publication provides valuable insight into how technology is being used in the post-production sector in 2025.

The Future of Post-Production investigates how post houses are making comprehensive changes to their workflows, using the latest tech innovations to enable efficiencies, enhance creativity and set themselves up to better service the ever-changing needs of their client base.

There are two big features in the publication. The first lifts the lid on how the UK post-production sector is pivoting to new ways of working that are leaner, more flexible for staff and better for business.

In it, six post-production specialists answer a series of questions about the tech trends driving innovation, including the use of AI for accelerating non-creative tasks, the continued transition of post-production into the cloud, the growing need for straightforward remote collaboration, and the benefits of kitting up for high-end TV.

The second feature centres on the practical steps Avid is making to meet the demands of the new generation of content creators and long-established editors alike.

The company’s Kenna Hilburn reveals Avid is “looking at how we tailor our tools so we’re easier to learn how to edit on”, while “continuing to deliver value to established editors and highly complex projects”. It’s a challenging balancing act but will ultimately lead to a new version of Media Composer being brought to market that’s simpler to understand for first-time users.

Meanwhile, Avid’s Guillaume Aubuchon addresses how Avid is approaching AI, which is by adding useful, time-saving tools that work hand-in-hand with creatives. He explains: “Our AI tools will be about workflow enablement and automation, and getting to your finished product quicker. We’re conscious that we’re a creator-driven platform first and foremost, so our AI will not necessarily be supplanting creative aspects in that process and workflow.”

Hilburn sums up the innovations happening with Avid’s products and services as “making sure we are building solutions to not just solve customers’ needs today but also looking five to 10 years into the future and trying to be ahead of the curve”.

To download your free copy of The Future of Post-Production, visit https://connect.avid.com/25-fy-global-future-of-post-lp.html.